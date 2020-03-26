Darren Till sends a warning to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya; latter responds

Darren Till has once again slid into Israel Adesanya's DMs!

Till vs Adesanya could possibly be on the cards in the near future.

Darren Till

Having entered the UFC Middleweight Division last year, Darren Till has certainly made a habit of sliding into Israel Adesanya's DMs. Till, who could possibly be on the verge of a potential shot at Adesanya's title, recently decided to call the champ out by sliding into his DMs once again.

Darren Till sends a message to Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is currently on the back of a successful title defense over Yoel Romero from UFC 248 and as the champ awaits for a new opponent, Liverpool's own Darren Till decided to once again slide into the former's DM and send him a message.

As seen in Till's clip, 'The Gorilla' put Izzy on notice by stating that he's coming for him and it definitely did catch the attention of the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, as he took to Twitter and posted the following:

When can we expect Israel Adesanya to return the Octagon?

Israel Adesanya could possibly make his return to the Octagon later this year to once again defend his UFC Middleweight Championship. The focus for now though remains on Darren Till, as he is set to face Robert Whittaker at UFC Dublin on August 15th in what promises to be another exciting bout to watch out for.