Darren Till willing to fight anyone in the UFC Middleweight Division except Yoel Romero

Darren Till

UFC newest Middleweight addition Darren Till was temporarily in line for a fight against Jared Cannonier at the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view. However, after failing to make the fight against Cannonier due to visa issues, Till has decided to send a message to his naysayers who assumed he didn't want to fight 'The Killa Gorilla'.

Till responds to criticism from fans

Till made his middleweight debut back at UFC 244, defeating Kelvin Gastelum via split decision in his first fight at 185. Since then, Till has called out some of the top names in the UFC Middleweight Division, but 'The Gorilla' has now made it clear that he wants to avoid the intimidating Yoel Romero.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show recently, Till revealed that he is currently struggling with all the visa and contractual issues but is always up for a fight against Cannonier. The former welterweight further stated that he is willing to fight anyone in the middleweight division, except Romero.

What's next for Darren Till?

As of now, it remains to be seen what the UFC has in store for Till. However, a fight between 'The Gorilla' and 'The Killa Gorilla' can certainly be expected to take place at some point down the road.