Date of press conference featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson announced by UFC

With every passing day, we are getting ever so close to the much anticipated blockbuster clash between two of the most deadly fighters in the UFC - Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov and Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson.

Fight fans can't wait for the big day to arrive, when these two stalwarts of the fight game square off against one another inside the unforgiving Octagon with the UFC lightweight title hanging in the balance, in the main event of UFC 249 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on 18th April.

Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, the two fighters will get the opportunity to get inside each other's heads as well as build up the fight as the UFC has announced a press conference for UFC 249. The promotion confirmed that both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will be attending the press conference which will be open to fans and held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 7th March, just before the weigh-ins for UFC 248.

The undefeated Russian Nurmagomedov will be looking to stretch his winning streak to an unprecedented 29 fights, while successfully defending his title for the third time, having already beaten the likes of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the earlier title defenses.

However, in Ferguson, Khabib faces a different beast who just doesn't give up. El Cucuy is adept both on his feet as well as on the ground and can mount potentially fatal attacks from any position. Needless to say, fans are up for a treat when these two finally square off.