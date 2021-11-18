Watch: ONE Championship newcomer Jarred Brooks' highlight reel

Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks will make his ONE Championship debut on November 26. The former UFC and Bellator fighter will headline ONE: NEXTGEN III against the explosive Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang. The fight had been postponed due to Brooks testing positive for COVID-19 but is now set to be the main event of the six-fight card.

One thing to note about Brooks is his freestyle wrestling pedigree. Wrestling from his hometown of Warsaw, Indiana, Brooks was a powerhouse prospect out of high school. He ranked first in the nation for his weight class with a senior year record of 35-0 and a state championship under his belt. In MMA, you can see Brooks' wrestling mastery on full display. The Indiana native has a penchant for highlight-reel takedowns as he uses his fast feet to quickly close the distance.

Another thing of note is Brooks' lengthy amateur MMA stint. It's quite uncommon for MMA fighters to stay in the amateur ranks too long as everyone wants to get into pro as soon as possible. Brooks' used as much experience as he could get in the amateur ranks before turning pro. His professional record is 16-2-1, but his amateur record is 28-1 with ten different titles. 'The Monkey God' is far more experienced than one would perceive.

ONE Championship newcomer Jarred Brooks looks to make a statement on his ONE debut against Lito Adiwang

On November 26, Jarred Brooks will face one of ONE Championship's hottest prospects in Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang. Their fight will be the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN III. Serving as the third iteration of ONE's 'NEXTGEN' series, the event will showcase up-and-coming fighters across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

Look to see the ONE Championship newcomer close the distance early and grab hold of the dynamic Wushu specialist. Adiwang is as explosive and high-octane as they come, and it would be a difficult night for Brooks if he allows the Filipino to pull the trigger.

This fight has the makings of a classic grappler vs. striker match-up and should be an absolute treat for the fans.

