"Definitely 3-2" - Demetrious Johnson left speechless by controversial draw between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko 

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was left speechless at the main-event result between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Grasso and Shevchenko went head-to-head in a rematch for the women's flyweight title. The two women went to war in a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest, which saw both demonstrate why they are two of the best in the division.

The bout went the distance in a razor-close fight, with many fans and fighters alike convinced 'Bullet' had done just enough to reclaim her title. The surpise soon came from Bruce Buffer, however, when he announced that the bout had been scored a split-draw (48-47, 47-48, 47-47).

The contentious result came from octagon judge Mike Bell's scorecard, who, to the dismay of most, scored round 5 a 10-8 in favor of Grasso.

The decision has been met with major backlash, as his scorecard would have otherwise resulted in a split-decision win for Valentina Shevchenko if he scored it the same as his fellow judges.

'Mighty Mouse' reacted live to the fights on his YouTube channel, and was convinced that Valentina Shevchenko had won the rematch 3-2. Upon hearing the news of the split-draw, Demetrious Johnson said:

"I think I'll give it to Shev, 3-2. Definitely 3-2. [The draw result is then read out] It's a draw?! A draw?! Oh sh*t."

Valentina Shevchenko's sister issues statement after draw at Noche UFC

Valetina Shevchenko's sister, Antonina, has issued a statement following the highly controversial result at UFC Fight Night 227 last weekend.

Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso battled it out once again in an entertaining contest as 'Bullet' seeked to reclaim her title from the woman who bested her back in March. Both women had their moments throughout the fight and went the going the distance before the result called was a contentious split-draw.

Following the result, Antonina Shevchenko issued a statement praising her sister and labeled her the true champion of the division. It reads:

"Valya [Valentina Shevchenko], you are our champion! @bulletvalentina I regret that instead of a deserved victory, the result of the battle was a "draw" That makes me so angry and sad! What with the meanness of one referee who put the score 10-8 in the fifth round, today you are not belt as it should be honestly!"

'La Pantera' added:

"Please don't be upset my dear sister! Anybody who has seen this fight knows you are the winner! It was a beautiful spectacle duel between two top-tier fighters, with awesome MMA technique that can be watched many times. I admire your technique, character, strength of spirit, fanaticism, love of martial arts, and life in general! You are my example! I love you" [*Translation courtesy: Instagram]

