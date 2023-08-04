"Definitely no longer cutting weight" - Fans surprised to see Paige VanZant's new crop-top look after PFL signing 

Paige VanZant has surprised the fans with her new crop-top look following her signing with the PFL.

VanZant is one of the most popular female personalities in MMA. While she started in the UFC, she made a name for herself in AEW and BKFC. Moreover, she is also one of the most famous female creators on the adult content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns.

Interestingly, Paige VanZant is now working with the PFL. While her role with the Professional Fighters League is unknown at the moment, it seems like she might have joined the broadcast team of the promotion.

VanZant recently took to Instagram to thank PFL for the opportunity in a post where she was seen flaunting a crop-top look. Take a look a the post below:

The post left fans in awe, who have flooded the comments section of her post with their reactions. Take a look at some of the best responses below:

"I miss violent PVZ!!!!"

"She was only hot when Team Alpha Male was running a train on her."

"Bro don't she do p*rn now? Waste of talent tbh"

"Paige movin up a weight class (or 2)"

"Definitely no longer cutting weight"

"She looks way better with alil extra weight on her face"

"Bruh she got thick and looks waaaay better"

"Good hire"

Fan reactions

Women's boxing champion Ebanie Bridges hints at OnlyF*ns collaboration with Paige VanZant

IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges might collaborate with Paige VanZant for a distinctive collaboration on the adult content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

Despite their respective combat sports careers, Bridges and VanZant have garnered a substantial following on the platform. Speaking of what's next during a recent Q&A session on Instagram, 'The Blonde Bomber' hinted at an upcoming secret project with VanZant.

While claiming to have been in talks with VanZant about a potential collaboration, Bridges had this to say:

"We were actually talking about that [a collaboration]. We were trying to organize it, but she got really busy, and I moved so many things. Hopefully, we can get back on track because I would love to collab with VanZant. That would be fu*king sexy." [h/t Daily Mail]