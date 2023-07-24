"Margot Robbie on Wish" - OF star and boxing champion Ebanie Bridges' 'Blonde Bomber' Barbie edition receives mixed reactions from fans

Barbie dolls are beloved worldwide; however, unfortunately for boxer Ebanie Bridges, not all things were positive when she posted an out-of-the-blue announcement involving Barbie on her Instagram.

Earlier this week, the boxing world champion turned OnlyF*ans star announced the release of her very own Barbie doll version. The women's IBF world bantamweight title holder wrote:

"Blonde Bomber Barbie #LimitedEdition now available. 😜😜💕💕💕"

Celebrity Barbie editions are not a new thing; famous personalities, including pop stars Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and model Ashley Graham all have Barbie dolls modeled after them.

However, 'Blonde Bomber's post drew the attention of both fans and trolls as they flooded the comment section to note their opinions.

In a rather hostile reaction to Ebanie Bridges' post, beekerson555 wrote:

"When you order Margot Robbie on Wish."

In a hilarious comment, @doolandy noted:

"Barbie? more like G I Jane, lol."

Another user, @blainesanheim, blasted the announcement saying:

"OnlyF*ns Barbies really aren’t a great theme."

Instagram user @jacktduffy wrote:

"Disgusting Barbie!"

Fortunately, not all the comments were negative, and some fans were genuinely elated with the announcement.

In a supportive comment, @lily.dentonxo wrote:

"Is this f[o]r [real] cause I legit will buy the shelf for my daughter 😍🔥👏❤️."

Another netizen, @edenstylz, showed her excitement by saying:

"Wooooowwww looks just like you!!!! Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

@1xtremegemini said:

"That’s a babe I can get behind. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

In another comment, @chrisjohn7410 said:

"Barbie isn't as busty as you, just saying. 🤣"

Another fan @rodgersdarren80 commented:

"You really are a real-life Barbie doll."

@cap.alliance complimented the boxer, writing:

"You’re just f****n fit, aren’t you!?"

Image courtesy @ebanie_bridges on Instagram

Watch: When Ebanie Bridges channeled her inner "Barbie girl"

It looks like Australian boxing champion Ebanie Bridges always had that Barbie spirit. Earlier this year, in an Instagram post, the Only F*ns star channeled her inner Barbie girl in the most Barbie way possible.

In the video, 'Blonde Bomber' can be seen all glammed up in a pink top, jamming to the 90's hit song 'I'm a Barbie Girl' while on a drive. In light of her recent announcement, perhaps it was a teaser of what would come.

The boxer's post was well received by fans, with many complimenting her on her likeness to the beloved doll.