Ebanie Bridges teases OnlyF*ns collaboration with Paige VanZant, makes shocking confession about Francis Ngannou 

IBF women's bantamweight world champion Ebanie Bridges embodies the true definition of beauty and brawn. She holds a stellar boxing record of 9-1 and, at the same time, boasts almost 800K followers on Instagram.

Earlier in 2022, the Australian world champion launched her OnlyF*ns account, which has proven to be quite lucrative.

In a recent Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, 'The Blonde Bomber' teased her plans to have an OnlyF*ns collaboration with former UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

VanZant and Bridges have used their wealth of social media following to emerge as two of the biggest names in women's combat sports. During the Q&A, 'The Blonde Bomber' said:

"We were actually talking about that [a collaboration]. We were trying to organize it, but she got really busy, and I moved so many things. Hopefully, we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant. That would be f*****g sexy. [Transcripts via MailOnline]"

Despite her acquaintance with former UFC star, weirdly enough, Ebanie Bridges had no clue who Francis Ngannou was prior to the Q&A.

Responding to fan questions about what she thought about the upcoming showdown between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and the former UFC heavyweight kingpin, she said:

"To be honest, I've never heard of the guy, never seen him. So, I don't know."

Ngannou and Fury are scheduled to lock horns in the ring on October 28 in Riyad, Saudi Arabia.

Ebanie Bridges' only pro boxing loss

Australian world champion Ebanie Bridges' career is on the up and up. The IBF world bantamweight title holder is on a four-fight win streak and hasn't tasted defeat in over two years.

Her only pro loss came in April 2021 during her WBA world title fight against Shannon Courtenay. The ten-round affair ended with Courtenay walking away with a unanimous decision win.

Furthermore, it looks like the loss didn't sit quite right with 'The Blonde Bomber'. After her third-round knockout win against Bec Connolly in 2021, she called out Courtenay for a rematch.

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below:

'The Baby Face Assassin' also stated her interest in a 2023 rematch with Bridges during an interview with iFL TV. She said:

"That will happen next year. There's obviously personal things on both our behalf, and the first fight was such a massive fight that it's been built up, everyone wants to see the rematch. I feel like the rematch, God-willing, I'll have my WBA, she'll have her IBF, and it'll be a unification fight."

Catch Shannon Courtenay's comments below: