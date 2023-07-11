Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou height and reach comparison: What are the differences in stats between the two fighters set to clash in October?

Earlier today on July 11th, 2023, news that Tyson Fury will be fighting Francis Ngannou came to the fore. Fury is, of course, the WBC world heavyweight champion, and is an undefeated boxer with a record of 33 wins, 0 losses and 1 draw.

Fury stands at 6'9" and is an enormous fighter, even for heavyweight standards. That being said, he is known for his movement and fight IQ. He has a reach of 85 inches.

Since drawing with Deontay 'The Bronze Bomber' Wilder in their first bout, which is one of heavyweight boxing's most legendary fights, Fury has won six on the trot. He most recently knocked out Derek Chisora in December of 2022.

His opponent, Francis Ngannou, is of course the former UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou left the UFC with an MMA record of 17-3. He was on a six-fight win streak, with his final octagon appearance coming against Frenchman Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou showed his heart, toughness and adaptability, as he employed his wrestling to win a unanimous decision against Ciryl Gane. Ngannou is also a massive heavyweight and a true physical specimen.

He stands at 6'4" with a 83" reach. Ngannou will be the older man when he faces Fury, as he is currently 36 years of age, while Fury is 34.

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury confirmed for October, set to take place in Saudi Arabia

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are set to clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's largest city, and will face each other in the boxing ring, under boxing rules.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared more details of the bout, including the ruleset and number of rounds in a tweet earlier.

He said:

"Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,” per a release. It will also take place “in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules.”

Check out the tweet here:

"Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place "under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion," per a release. It will also take place "in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules."

