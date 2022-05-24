Watch: Shannon Courtenay reveals timeline for her rematch against Ebanie Bridges 

In an interview with iFL TV, Shannon Courtenay shared news about her ring return and the timeline she has set for a rematch with Ebanie Bridges.

An ACL injury that required surgery to fix has kept her out of the ring. Courtenay recently revealed she has begun training again, though not in camp and is looking forward to her come-back fight. She stated she is looking at a return for August 2022:

"We're looking at coming back with an eight-rounder, and then God-willing we win that, which I hopefully will, then we go into the rematch with Jamie Mitchell. I'd like to have at least two fights before the end of the year."

Shannon 'The Baby Face Assassin' Courtenay explained that she wanted to have her comeback fight and then immediately jump into camp to prep for her fight with Mitchell without wasting any time off in between.

When asked about Ebanie Bridges, Courtenay stated:

"I'm looking forward to our rematch. That will happen next year. There's obviously personal things on both our behalf and the first fight was such a massive fight that it's been built up, everyone wants to see the rematch. I feel like the rematch, God-willing I'll have my WBA, she'll have her IBF, and it'll be a unification fight."

Shannon Courtenay vs. Jamie Mitchell 2

Shannon Courtenay revealed she would like to have a tune-up fight before jumping into the rematch with Jamie Mitchell. She expects to have the fight with Mitchell by the end of the year.

The pair met in the ring October 2021 where Mitchell came away the victor with a majority decision win. She became the women's WBA Bantamweight Champion and moved her record to 7-0-2 with 4 KOs. She now currently sits at 8-0-2 (3 KOs) since her meeting with Courtenay in the ring.

The loss to Mitchell was Courtenay's second loss of her professional career, putting her at 7-2 with 3 KOs.

With Shannon Courtenay's expected return in August, it is likely fans will get to see the women rematch for the unification of their belts sometime in the fall or early winter of 2022.

