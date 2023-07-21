An early look at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Since 2022, a bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou has been ever-present in the rumor mill. However, the Cameroonian knockout artist's then-UFC contract prohibited him from extracurricular activities in combat sports. Boxing was his dream, but he was barred from pursuing it.

But after standing his ground in the negotiating room with the UFC, 'The Predator' finally earned his freedom. He walked away from the promotion and explored every available option until he signed one of the most lucrative contracts in MMA history with the PFL.

Besides the wealth and leadership roles it promised him, the contract cleared him to pursue boxing matches. After a long back and forth with Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou is scheduled for the biggest payday of his career. But, once the two men meet in the ring, can Ngannou do anything to cause an upset?

Fighter Profile: Tyson Fury

There have been very few boxers throughout the sport's history who match Tyson Fury's physical dimensions. The reigning WBC heavyweight champion stands 6 feet 9 inches tall and has an 85-inch reach. He uses his physical gifts as well as anyone.

First, his sheer size allows him to operate from a range that almost no one else can. It will enable him to stand outside, pumping his jab and landing from a distance his opponents can't return fire. However, it is not only his length and height that makes him difficult to hit, it's his entire skill set.

Tyson Fury's combination of constant feints is similar to what reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's feints do. They cause their opponents to be so overwhelmed by the never-ending stimuli of constant movement that it overrides their decision-making process.

This, coupled with 'The Gypsy King's' head movement, has frozen countless foes, including former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko. His footwork is also excellent, as he correctly pivots at tight angles to re-position himself against an opponent who tries to close the distance on him.

He is also a skilled counterpuncher, dropping his guard to coax his foe into throwing punches, only for him to roll with their blows and counter them as they try to reset their stances after committing to punches. Additionally, his speed often troubles his opponents as he moves far quicker than expected of a man his size.

Speed can be a deciding factor at heavyweight in any combat sport. For example, in MMA, one of the things that made former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier so successful at heavyweight, in both the Cain Velasquez era and the Stipe Miocic era, was his blistering speed, especially for someone of his build.

But Tyson Fury is not merely an out-fighter with speed. Despite being defensively sound, he is not impossible to hit, as evidenced by Deontay Wilder's near-knockout punch in their first encounter. So what does Tyson Fury do once an opponent manages to work their way into the pocket?

He smothers his opponent's punches by clinching with them and using his size to lean on his foe, forcing them to carry his weight to the point of exhaustion. It both tires them out and takes away the sting of their punches. Furthermore, he is an adept pocket boxer despite his long arms.

He frequently pivots out of the clinch while switching stances to change the alignment of his opponent's punches. So when he exits the pocket and his foe tries to land something, he catches them on the counter.

Beyond everything else, he is also a powerful puncher with an iron chin, great recovery, and unrivaled composure. It has allowed him to defeat Deontay Wilder two times and in many people's minds, thrice.

But is it enough to beat Francis Ngannou?

Fighter Profile: Francis Ngannou

While Deontay Wilder has staked his claim as arguably the most powerful puncher in boxing history, Francis Ngannou currently holds the world record for the most powerful punch in human history. Whether he's a harder puncher than Wilder is questionable, but the man's fists are weapons of mass destruction.

He doesn't quite match Tyson Fury's height, standing five inches shorter than him, but 'The Predator' is undoubtedly a very large man. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall, with an 83-inch reach, at home at heavyweight boxing. But how do the former UFC heavyweight champion's skills stack up to the rest of the division?

Fighters approach Francis Ngannou in one of two ways: they either charge forward in an ill-fated attempt to take his head off before he does theirs, or they're too hesitant to do much of anything. Those who sit back, too timid to engage, typically last longer against 'The Predator'.

But anyone who rushes in is quickly sent to the shadow realm, as Alistair Overeem found out. This is because the Cameroonian is a counterpuncher. Barring his quick knockout over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, he is generally willing to sit back and create openings for more devastating blows.

While he isn't a dedicated body-puncher, he tries to draw his foe's guard low with body jabs before threatening with punches over the top. Despite his massive reach, Ngannou is not a consistent jabber of the head, but when he does commit to throwing a jab, he pops it right from the shoulder, stepping in with serious power.

If it convinces his foe to lunge forward with looping punches over the top, he answers them by leaning away and returning fire with devastating check hooks and uppercuts. Unfortunately, there isn't much else to Ngannou's boxing skills from a technical standpoint.

His other weapons, being heavy low kicks, are non-factors in boxing. His defensive striking has never been noteworthy, as he does not move his head off the center line when punching. Instead, he relies on his granite chin and sheer determination. But skill aside, it is essential to note that Ngannou has a puncher's chance.

He can knock out any man if his punches land just right. However, whether he can do so against Tyson Fury is up in the air.

The Verdict

Being smaller than Tyson Fury will do Francis Ngannou no favors. He's already at a skill deficit, and his only athletic advantages are possibly strength and definitely power. Not having a consistent jab, while simultaneously lacking head movement against a powerful puncher and distance master could be his undoing.

How will he fare against the countless feints if they cause him to swing and hit air, all while he's being clinched up and forced to carry Tyson Fury's weight? As long as Ngannou's breathing, there is always a chance that he could end anyone's night. But in all likelihood, Fury defeats him via late-round TKO.