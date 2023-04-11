Deontay Wilder believes he has surpassed Mike Tyson in punching power

Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson's punching power pales in comparison to his.

'The Bronze Bomber' is considered one of the hardest punchers to ever step into the boxing ring. A former WBC Heavyweight Champion with knockout wins over names such as Luis Ortiz, Siarhei Liakhovich, Chris Arreola, and more, he has a good argument.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Wilder - Breazeale



As the year draws to a close we take a look at some of the best knockouts that we've seen on Sky Sports in 2019.



Is this Deontay Wilder knockout your favourite? 🤔 Wilder - BreazealeAs the year draws to a close we take a look at some of the best knockouts that we've seen on Sky Sports in 2019.Is this Deontay Wilder knockout your favourite? 🤔 😰 Wilder - Breazeale 😰As the year draws to a close we take a look at some of the best knockouts that we've seen on Sky Sports in 2019. Is this Deontay Wilder knockout your favourite? 🤔👇 https://t.co/vhnNDO7OL7

The former champion holds a professional record of 43-2-1, having knocked out every opponent he's ever beaten. The only individual to ever withstand Wilder's power was another all-time great in Tyson Fury. Even then, 'The Gypsy King' was knocked down a combined four times across their three bouts.

Deontay Wilder's highlight reel is second to none. Well, that's what he believes anyway. In a recent interview with ESNews, the former champion discussed his punching power. He stated that he has more power than the great Mike Tyson.

'Iron Mike' is also in the conversation for the hardest puncher ever, but Deontay Wilder believes he ranks higher. He stated:

“It’s me. That is not even an argument no more, come on. It’s me, it’s me, it’s not arguable, and there is nothing wrong with that. Like I told Mike, as history unfolds, they say that it repeats itself, but it is supposed to be better than the past history. There is nothing wrong with that, because I love all the old-school fighters that came forward. Like I told Mike, that is how it is supposed to be.”

See his comments in the video below:

Mike Tyson punching power: Michael Spinks praises 'Iron Mike'

Michael Spinks knows a lot about Mike Tyson's punching power.

These days, 'Iron Mike' is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. He also has a reputation as one of the hardest punchers ever, which would've never happened had he not fought Michael Spinks.

The two met in June 1988 in one of the biggest heavyweight fights ever. Tyson entered the matchup undefeated at 34-0, with the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles around his waist. Meanwhile, 'Jinx' was the former champion who had never lost his belts, and was 31-0.

In the end, it wasn't even close, as Mike Tyson won by knockout in 91 seconds. In an interview with Ring Magazine recalling the fight, Spinks stated:

"I knew I had a tough fight on my hands and tried to get through it as best I could and I came up short. He was very strong. I don’t know what made him so strong. Mike Tyson was most definitely the biggest puncher I ever fought.”

b0xingfan @b0xingfan #OnThisDay - In 1988, Mike Tyson defeated Michael Spinks by KO in round 1 of 12 to retain the WBC, WBA, IBF heavyweight titles & win the lineal heavyweight title. #OnThisDay - In 1988, Mike Tyson defeated Michael Spinks by KO in round 1 of 12 to retain the WBC, WBA, IBF heavyweight titles & win the lineal heavyweight title. https://t.co/gsBYeZHbUZ

Poll : 0 votes