"How the hell did this glaring error happen"- Fans spot Hulu replacing Michael Spinks with Leon Spinks against Mike Tyson in their new series 'MIKE' 

'Mike', a limited series by Hulu based on Mike Tyson's life, is once again being criticized by the fans.

'Iron Mike' has a limited series authorized by himself coming out in the next few years. Its production was first announced in 2015 and it features Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson. However, the piece went into developmental hell, and no news was heard for five years.

In 2020, it was confirmed that the project was underway and that it would be a limited series. Foxx began putting on muscle to look the part for the show and did multiple interviews ahead of production.

As of now, it's not known when the limited series starring Foxx will be released.

Meanwhile, Hulu capitalised on the life of the former Heavyweight Champion and made a television show of their own.

Mike Tyson has since blasted the project, as he was not asked for his consent or compensated during the production of the show. Now, fans have taken to social media to lambaste Hulu and its series, but for a different reason.

One of Mike Tyson's biggest victories was his 1988 knockout of Michael Spinks. However, on the Hulu show, they mistakenly have Tyson knocking Leon Spinks out, another former heavyweight champion.

Fans picked up on the error and have since taken to social media.

Dan Frost @DannyBoyFrost Watching Mike (Tyson TV series) on Disney plus. How the hell did this glaring error happen!? 🤦🏼‍♂️ Watching Mike (Tyson TV series) on Disney plus. How the hell did this glaring error happen!? 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/TNKfOIbgzz

Dominic Husler @djhusler @DannyBoyFrost Good spot. I noticed they put Tyson in white trunks for the Bonecrusher fight also 🤦🏻‍♂️ @DannyBoyFrost Good spot. I noticed they put Tyson in white trunks for the Bonecrusher fight also 🤦🏻‍♂️

Adam Schmidt @TheFiendBoxing @DannyBoyFrost because it was never made to be a good show, it was meant to take Mikes name and profile and use it for profit @DannyBoyFrost because it was never made to be a good show, it was meant to take Mikes name and profile and use it for profit

KT_BOXING @KT_BOXING If you putting even more Tyson life story material out there at least make the shit on point at least @DannyBoyFrost Switched off after I saw that seethingIf you putting even more Tyson life story material out there at least make the shit on point at least @DannyBoyFrost Switched off after I saw that seething 😂 If you putting even more Tyson life story material out there at least make the shit on point at least

Mid Syn @MidSynBoxing @DannyBoyFrost maybe if they asked Tyson he could’ve corrected them.. and maybe give them permission to do the series. maybe if they asked Tyson he could’ve corrected them.. and maybe give them permission to do the series. @DannyBoyFrost 😂😂😂 maybe if they asked Tyson he could’ve corrected them.. and maybe give them permission to do the series.

Daniel Barrett @Barney2103 @DannyBoyFrost Haha I noticed that too. Absolutely shocking. The series is pretty terrible in general tbh @DannyBoyFrost Haha I noticed that too. Absolutely shocking. The series is pretty terrible in general tbh

Is Mike Tyson suing Hulu?

As of now, Tyson hasn't sued Hulu, but that could change.

Since the limited series was released earlier this summer, the heavyweight great has blasted the streaming service. While unauthorized biographies aren't uncommon, Tyson had zero input on a series based on his life and remained uncompensated in the process.

The 56-year-old didn't authorize the project, and is receiving zero proceeds from a television series about his own life.

'Kid Dynamite' has received support from many big figures in the boxing and MMA community. Names such as Dana White, Nate Diaz, Henry Cejudo, and more have come to the heavyweight great's defense online and in press conferences.

On social media, the former champion has threatened to sue the streaming service. With Tyson's comments and public pressure mounting, it remains to be seen if the heavyweight great will take Hulu to court.

