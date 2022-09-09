"Mike Tyson is a convicted rapist" - Brit comedian London Hughes tags episode 5 of 'MIKE' on Hulu as "the most brilliantly disturbing piece of TV" 

Mike Tyson's unofficial documentary titled 'Mike' on Hulu has received some interesting criticism from British comedian London Hughes. Trevante Rhodes, an actor known for his work in movies like 'Moonlight', 'Predator', and 'Bird Box', plays Tyson in the biopic. 'Iron Mike' has criticized the series multiple times since he says Hulu never approached him for his consent before making 'Mike'.

Hughes, who wrote and starred in 'Laughter Shock', a comedy for the BBC which aired in 2010, gave her thoughts on the series in a Twitter post:

"Wow #MikeonHulu ep 5 is probably the most brilliantly disturbing piece of TV I’ve seen in a very long time. Especially as I went in having no idea Mike Tyson is a convicted rapist. Physically cannot enjoy or watch the rest of the series now but my god it deserves all the awards"

According to Hughes, she could not watch the show anymore after learning that the former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion is a convicted rapist. However, she still believes the show should receive all the television awards for its acting, screenwriting and directing. Although Mike Tyson himself is not a big fan of the series, fans and celebrities alike seem to be enjoying it.

Mike Tyson expressed his frustration at Hulu with a number of angry tweets

Mike Tyson is not happy with Hulu's portrayal of him in their series 'Mike'. The series focuses more on the controversial aspects of the former boxer's life and was allegedly made without the boxer's consent.

In a series of angry tweets, Tyson took shots at Hulu:

"Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this."

In another tweet, he wrote:

"Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll"

He then responded to a post by Stephen Espinoza where the president of Showtime Sports criticized Hulu for their actions, saying:

"Someone should get fired from Hulu. Producers were lying to my friends saying I supported the unauthorized series about my life."

Mike Tyson is not happy with Hulu, and many combat sports athletes, including UFC fighter Nate Diaz, have expressed their support for Tyson's fight against the streaming platform. UFC president Dana White even rejected Hulu's offer to promote the series.

