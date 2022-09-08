Mike episodes 5 & 6 review: How does the show portray Tyson's most controversial phase?

When Mike premiered on Hulu two weeks back, bringing in the story and the legacy of one of boxing's greatest figures, most viewers already knew where the show was headed. Mike Tyson is not one of the easiest figures to deal with, be it in person or in a narrative. Almost everyone knew that the show would eventually reach the infamous r*pe conviction and Tyson's subsequent sentencing.

The fifth episode, Desiree, was the most important of the two, focusing vividly on the crime that catapulted Tyson into the spotlight. The sixth episode, Jailbird, was a slower and more reflexive portrait of the boxer as he embarked on the perilous path of criminal life.

Read on for a detailed review of Mike episodes 5 and 6.

Mike episodes 5 & 6 review: A difficult and realistic walk down the infamous lane of Tyson's life

If Mike Tyson wanted to dissociate himself based on the fifth episode of the show, it was an understandable decision. The boxer, who previously accused the creators of not authorizing the limited series, would be dissatisfied with the realistic and horrific depiction of his crime shown on screen with complete honesty.

Though the first few episodes appeared to favor Mike Tyson and portray him in a positive light, these two episodes took the bold step of portraying the man as he was: a misguided star achiever and a monstrous felon.

Trevante Rhodes did an excellent job of bringing out all of the boxer's subtle and suppressed emotions, whether it was stardom's grandeur or repressed lust.

The creators did not shy away from a proper arc of crime and punishment in the two episodes released this week. The fifth episode boldly explored Desiree Washington's story as a beauty pageant contestant, and the sixth episode focused on Tyson after the crime. The sixth episode was more focused on Tyson's point of view in some ways.

The fifth episode was upfront to the core. It was an outsider's look at the heinous crime. In all honesty, there were parts in the fifth episode that was very difficult to watch. Despite the numerous rumours and stories surrounding Mike Tyson's meeting with Desiree Washington, the series managed to bring the story to life with a high level of realism.

More than half of the fifth episode is a harrowing courtroom drama, another brave attempt by the creators. Desiree's recounting of the events takes precedence in the courtroom sequences, with the episode frequently visually depicting everything that happened on the night of the crime. Tyson is seen in his most heinous disguise, as a felon, a monster, and a rapist. Many TV shows would not dare to do this while covering such a large figure, but that is the beauty of brave filmmaking.

Of course, these two episodes had their share of problems, from pacing to editing to camera work, but the bravery, honesty, and stance are a huge upgrade over the previous four episodes.

The final two episodes of the show will be released next week. For now, the first six episodes of Mike are streaming on Hulu.

