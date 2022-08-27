"Sizzler steak" - Fans ridicule Hulu's casting of Mike Tyson in their new series MIKE

American streaming platform Hulu released a miniseries earlier this month called MIKE, which is based on the life of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Following the release of the show, fans have ridiculed the casting and the rather unrealistic look of Tyson's character on the show.

Hulu's eight-episode miniseries titled Mike premiered on August 25. I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers made the series, with Karin Gist, who served as a showrunner and executive producer.

Mike Tyson's character is being played by the critically acclaimed American star Trevante Rhodes. While one cannot undermine his acting abilities, it's the representation of 'Iron Mike' which has thrown the fans off.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Tyson's character in the miniseries MIKE below:

"Nah! Hulu should be ashamed of themselves for this casting of #MikeOnHulu"

"Bruh look like a well done steak"

It is worth noting that there has already been enough controversy surrounding the recently released show. MIKE is an unauthorized miniseries which means Mike Tyson wasn't paid for the use of his name in the series.

Hulu didn't have Tyson's permission to make the show either and this has really upset the former heavyweight boxer, who has expressed his disregard on numerous occasions.

Mike Tyson thanks UFC president for not promoting MIKE

'Iron Mike' dedicated an Instagram post to his friend and UFC President Dana White for not promoting the recently released Hulu series MIKE. The UFC boss honored his friendship with the boxing legend and refused to work with Hulu because the platform made the show without Tyson's consent.

Mike Tyson further revealed that the American streaming platform offered Dana White "millions" to promote their project. While suggesting that he'd never forget what the UFC boss did for him, Tyson said:

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me."

Check out the Instagram post below:

