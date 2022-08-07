“I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction”- Mike Tyson continues to slam Hulu ahead of MIKE’s release

Mike Tyson doesn’t seem pleased with Hulu’s depiction of his life story. "Mike" is set to premiere on August 25 and the legendary boxer isn't too hot on the upcoming release.

US actors Trevante Rhodes and BJ Minor will portray the heavyweight legend’s character in the TV series. While the mainstream audience appears excited about the TV series, Tyson has cited several reasons to be unhappy.

According to Mike Tyson, Hulu hasn’t paid him any money for the series. He has denounced the online streaming platform several times already and continues to do so as we stand only a few days ahead of the scheduled premiere.

Watch the trailer of MIKE on Hulu below:

Tyson had harsh words for the platform when he took to Twitter and wrote:

“Hey Hulu, I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block”

Mike Tyson has previously called on everyone to boycott Hulu for its allegedly underhanded tactics. It was also reported that Hulu wanted to pay off UFC President Dana White to promote MIKE. White, however, refused and it earned him Mike Tyson’s respect.

Tyson recently posted a picture with Dana White on Instagram and thanked him for standing by. He wrote:

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Tyson currently seems vexed about the whole scenario and has shown no interest in his biopic-cum-tv-series. Despite that, the series might be a big hit since it deals with the fabled career of one of the biggest athletes of all time.

Mike Tyson's movie "Liger" is set to hit the screens on August 25

‘Iron’ Mike is no stranger to the cinematic universe. He has appeared in several films already and his latest Indian movie ‘Liger’ will be released on August 25. The movie is based on mixed martial arts and Tyson has a cameo in it.

It is also reported that celebrated director Martin Scorsese will direct another project based on Tyson’s life and US actor Jamie Foxx will be playing the lead role.

In the past, Michael J. White also played the boxer in the lead role in 1995 movie 'Tyson.'

There’s no denying that Mike Tyson is one of the most renowned celebrity athletes in the world. His incredible life-story, full of ups-and-downs, is worthy of repeated dramatizations. But if Tyson's claims about Hulu are accurate, then the streaming platform stands guilty of gross negligence, at the very least.

