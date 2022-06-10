Here's what Mike Tyson had to say about the Hulu Originals limited series Mike

Mike Tyson is not very happy with the latest Hulu Originals television series based on his life. The series named 'Mike' explores the tumultuous life of one of the most controversial stars the sport of boxing has ever seen. When the unauthorized work was announced last year in 2021, 'The Baddest Man on The Planet' spoke to ET Online in an exclusive and gave his thoughts on the series:

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn't surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights."

The series is set to be released on August 25 with a total of seven episodes. The trailer revealed different stages of Tyson's life; from his childhood days, to his rise to fame, and then his infamous fall from grace. The series is unauthorized, meaning 'Iron' Mike is not associated with or approved of this series based on his life. This means that the events in the series may not be completely accurate.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: https://t.co/PniNBa6gqf

Tyson also spoke about how his authorized biopic starring Jamie Foxx is in the works.

Mike Tyson talks about how Alex Jones has been misrepresented

American talkshow host Alex Jones met Mike Tyson on an episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. After filming the podcast, Tyson sat down with him for an episode of The Alex Jones show. At the start of the episode, the far-right talkshow host looked almost star struck as he sat alongside 'The Baddest Man on the Planet .' He then went on to talk about how Jones was not as bad as people portray him to be:

"I don't know, maybe, are you hiding something, 'cause somebody told me you were a bad dude man, I can't find. I'm a good judge of character and I don't see it, I don't see it."

Alex Jones replied saying:

"It's been a misrepresentation, just like the, you know, I mean none of us are perfect. But they take the bad moments and they blow them up and then that's what they make of it."

The pair then went on to talk about aliens and theories on Jones' podcast. Fans had mixed reactions to this collab. Some criticised Tyson for meeting Alex Jones, but others loved the raw, unfiltered podcasts from both of them.

Watch the video below:

Mr. Cardinal Truth @mrcardinaltruth ALEX JONES meets MIKE TYSON and interviews him.



Mike Tyson was recently on Joe Rogan showing respect to Alex Jones for speaking truth.



Jones said YouTube put pressure on Tyson not air it. Many celebrities listen to Alex Jones but fear going public.



Respect to Tyson. ALEX JONES meets MIKE TYSON and interviews him. Mike Tyson was recently on Joe Rogan showing respect to Alex Jones for speaking truth. Jones said YouTube put pressure on Tyson not air it. Many celebrities listen to Alex Jones but fear going public. Respect to Tyson. https://t.co/JtLMQ2vOuM

