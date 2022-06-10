Watch: The trailer for the Hulu Originals limited series 'Mike', starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson 

Mike Tyson's life story is the plot of Hulu's latest limited series, 'Mike'. Trevante Rhodes stars as Mike Tyson in the show, the trailer for which was just released.

The trailer shows short clips of various stages of Mike's career in the series, such as a young child, a teenager, a boxer, and even after his boxing days. In the trailer, they reveal a love interest and some pretty extravagant scenes.

Watch the trailer below:

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: https://t.co/PniNBa6gqf

Trevante Roades, who rose to fame after his performances in Birdbox, The Predator, and Moonlight, looked a lot like a young Mike Tyson in the trailer. However, fans were shocked to see the young African-American playing the role, after it was earlier announced that Jamie Foxx was playing Tyson in a biopic of his life. So fans are confused as to whether that is a different series, or if Foxx was replaced.

The series was created by Steven Rogers and the team behind 'I, Tonya'. It contains eight episodes and explores the tumultuous life of 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. His rise to fame, his fall from grace, and his rise back to the top. Fans are excited to see this unauthorised no-holds-barred take on 'Iron' Mike's life.

Mike Tyson talks to Alex Jones about cancel culture

'Iron' Mike and Alex Jones, the radio show host and conspiracy theorist, finally sat down together for a podcast. Fans did not want to see Tyson and the talk-show host sit down and talk to each other.

On the latest episode of The Alex Jones Show, the pair spoke about 'cancel culture', and Jones asked 'Iron Mike' what he thought of people cancelling him and not wanting him to interview anyone:

"Cancel culture, that's just communist man. If he's bad, we all don't like him and if you like him, you're bad too. That's just communism."

Fans were trying to 'cancel' Alex Jones for his far-right views and theories. However, Tyson ignored all the noise on Twitter and wanted to film an episode with Jones. Fans have had mixed reactions to the clips that have been released so far. Some were not too happy with 'Iron' Mike's actions, and some were happy to see the two together.

Watch the video below:

