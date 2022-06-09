When will Mike Tyson's biopic series on Hulu release?

The release date for Mike Tyson's biopic has been revealed as August 25, 2022.

The series, titled 'Mike', chronicles the iconic, controversial, and chaotic life of the boxer. It will follow him throughout his career and personal life to give fans a more in-depth look at what went on behind the scenes of his time as a global athlete.

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has seen his fair share of scandals and conterversies. The series will dive into those legendary moments alongside Tyson.

'Mike' is a series produced by Steven Rogers, known for the stunning film I, Tonya. Tyson himself is played by Trevante Rhodes, known for his role in Moonlight. Harvey Keitel will be filling the role of the legendary Cus D'Amato, who was Tyson's original boxing coach.

Entertainment Weekly spoke with Karin Gist, the showrunner and executive producer, where she stated:

"The show is not meant to glorify his life. We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain. Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hook of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of 'no one person is one thing.'"

This objective view should allow fans to view Tyson through a fresh lens without a certain perspective or narrative being pushed onto them.

See the trailer here:

Mike Tyson's business crossed the border

Tyson's marijuana business, Tyson 2.0, has made it across the northern border and is now selling in Canada. Since he first stepped into the realm of selling cannibis in 2017, Tyson has launched his company and has been selling across the nation since 2021.

So far, Tyson 2.0 is available at retailers across 18 states, including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Delaware, Illinois, Washington, and Washington D.C.

Now, he has made it to Canada and has plans to expand business even beyond that.

See Tyson's Instagram post here:

