Mike Tyson reveals what he would email Cus D'Amato if the late trainer was in communicable reach

In an interview with Pepe Sulaiman, Mike Tyson discussed his former boxing manager, trainer, and friend, the legendary Cus D'Amato. When asked what he would say to him in an email, Tyson said:

"How did I do?"

Tyson's is a name known around the world, even for those who don't follow boxing. With a record of 50 wins, with 44 by way of knockouts, and two losses, Mike Tyson was an opponent to be feared. His iconic face tattoo and larger-than-life personality threw him into stardom, accompanying his frightening skills and strength.

One person who helped him get there was Cus D'Amato. He has handled the careers of boxers such as Floyd Patterson and Jose Torres, as well as 'Iron Mike'. All three were inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

In his interview with Sulaiman, Tyson was asked if he'd email his former boxing coach, to which he agreed he would, if he was within communicable reach.

D'Amato died in 1985 when Tyson was 20, but their relationship had a strong foundation prior to the American's historic time as a boxer. It had transcended beyond just being a coach and a fighter to being a family.

In a birthday post to his late mentor, Tyson states:

"Cus D'Amato was my Galactus and I was his Silver Surfer."

It's true that death doesn't end a relationship, and Tyson still pays respect to his family members that have passed on.

The lasting relationship of Mike Tyson and Cus D'Amato

Mike Tyson became known as 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. But before that he was spent time in a reformatroy school in Catskill, New York, after his mother passed away.

D'Amato adopted him after being introduced to one another by boxer Bobby Stewart. The two began working together and D'Amato started teaching Tyson his famous peek-a-boo style of boxing.

The style was meant to keep the face more protected when engaging in battle, and would soon become a fighting method that would become Tyson's bread and butter.

It would help him dominate the world of boxing, and eventually help crown him world heavyweight champion.

Sadly, a month before Tyson would become the youngest world heavyweight champion in history at 20, Cus D'Amato passed away from pneumonia at the age of 77.

Tyson recently shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his coach:

