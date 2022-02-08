"No time of my life was better than that" - Mike Tyson unveils limited edition Catskills capsules 

Mike Tyson has unveiled a limited edition time capsule based off of his time at the famous Catskill gym in New York.

'Iron' was forged in the fires of the gym by the legendary boxing trainer Cus D'Amato. The coach adopted Tyson as a teen and promptly trained him to become one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

Under the tutelage of D'Amato and Kevin Rooney, he went on to become the youngest Heavyweight Champion ever. 'Iron' was only 20 years old when he captured the WBC heavyweight strap by defeating Trevor Berbick in 1986.

Now almost 40 years later, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has released 100 time capsules based off of his time at the gym. Tyson announced the news on Twitter, with the caption saying:

"Catskills capsule now live on [miketyson.com] Only 100 of each piece made."

See Mike Tyson's Twitter post below about the Catskill capsules:

Mike Tyson is most likely done fighting in the ring

Mike Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 following a loss to Kevin McBride. Despite the long layoff, he decided to return for an exhibition bout against fellow Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. at a Triller pay-per-view two years ago,

The bout was one of the biggest of 2020, earning 1.6 million buys for the event. While the fight was officially ruled a split draw, the 55-year-old Tyson earned praise for his performance inside the ring. Following the bout, 'Iron' said that he would likely do many exhibitions in the future.

The following year brought many rumors of a return for the former champion. The most notable discussions included exhibition matchups against both YouTuber-turned-boxer brothers Logan and Jake Paul. The latter recently confirmed that while he would fight Tyson, there was no agreement about any fight occurring.

It seems that neither of those fights are going to happen. Tyson recently went on the Full Send podcast and said that he'll likely never fight again.

The former champion noted that he did the exhibition with Jones Jr. because he wanted to have fun. However, with all of the extra factors involved, he's lost any sort of interest in getting back into the ring.

