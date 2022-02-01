Jake Paul shuts down rumors of fight against Mike Tyson - "I don't know if I really want that" 

Jake Paul has made it clear that former boxing heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson isn't on his radar. 'The Problem Child' shut down all rumors of a potential clash between the pair by claiming that he and Tyson were never in talks to fight one another.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour podcast, Paul said he and 'Iron Mike' are cordial with one another and are more like friends so it's unlikely they'll exchange leather inside the ring. Having said that, if it does come to a point where he has to share the ring with Tyson, Paul says he won't back out.

For the time being, however, Paul and Tyson are surely not planning to fight each other.

"No, it's not real [rumors of a potential clash with Tyson]. I would fight him but there were never any discussions about that. He said it himself, like I saw him in St. Barts at New Year's. It was very cordial, we took a picture together and he is a friend so if we were to fight, who knows, but it'd be weird, like I don't know if I really want that but there's been no discussions," Paul said.

Jake Paul weighs in on a potential clash with Anderson Silva

There has been a lot of talk surrounding a potential clash between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva recently. Ever since 'The Spider' defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing match after parting ways with the UFC, there have been rumors about a fight with Paul.

Silva himself expressed a desire to fight either of the Paul brothers down the line. Jake Paul has finally weighed in on the possibility of fighting Silva. Paul said he is willing to fight the Brazilian inside the squared circle and also claimed that 'The Spider' is the first celebrity from the world of combat sports he ever came across.

#TheMMAHour Jake Paul says he has interest in an Anderson Silva fight. Jake Paul says he has interest in an Anderson Silva fight.#TheMMAHour

Paul said he took an autograph from the former UFC middleweight champion when they met back when he was a kid and claimed he'd love to fight him sometime.

