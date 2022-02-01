Jake Paul open to box Anderson Silva, shares interesting childhood story involving 'The Spider'

Jake Paul has revealed that he’s willing to box former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Additionally, the cruiserweight pugilist recalled a childhood story that involved Silva.

In the latest edition of The MMA Hour, host Ariel Helwani brought up the possibility of a boxing matchup between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. Paul – a guest on the show – was asked whether he’s interested in a potential fight against Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ responded by stating:

“Yes; definitely, definitely. I would love that fight. And interesting story – I think he was the first celebrity I ever saw. So, right when MMA was blowing up, my dad was a super-big fan. And we went to this local MMA event. And they must’ve paid Anderson Silva to come because it was in Ohio. So, I don’t know why he would’ve been there. But I actually asked for his autograph. And we took a picture with him. And I was like, this tall.”

Gesturing that he was a child when he met MMA icon, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva, Paul continued:

“I’m maybe like, 12 years old. But I think he was the first celebrity that I met. And so it would be fun to bring it back full circle and fight, I guess, someone who is one of my first idols.”

Watch Jake Paul’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Sean O’Malley believes Anderson Silva could be a ‘risky fight’ for Jake Paul

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is heralded amongst the best strikers in MMA today. ‘Suga’ also happens to be friends with YouTube megastar Jake Paul. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel late last year, O’Malley cautioned his friend against facing ‘The Spider'.

Anderson Silva’s most recent combat sports contest was a professional boxing match against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in September 2021. It witnessed Silva viciously stop Ortiz via first-round KO. Alluding to the legendary Silva’s terrifying KO power and well-known technical striking prowess, O’Malley said:

“See, watching Anderson after what he did to Tito, Tito Ortiz, that’s a risky fight. I don’t think that would be necessarily a smart fight for Jake to take yet. But who knows? I don’t know. It’s fun to play around with.”

Meanwhile, speaking to TMZ Sports last year, Silva claimed that he could likely box Jake or his brother Logan Paul someday. Jake’s most recent boxing match saw him secure a sixth-round KO win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. This rematch took place in December 2021. Jake also defeated Woodley the first time they boxed in August 2021.

Neither Jake’s nor Silva’s respective next opponents and comeback dates have been officially revealed as of yet.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim