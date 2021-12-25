"That's a risky fight" - Sean O'Malley feels Jake Paul wouldn't be "smart" to accept Anderson Silva fight

Sean O’Malley has suggested that Jake Paul shouldn’t accept a fight against Anderson Silva next.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, O'Malley gave his take on a potential boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. ‘Suga’ said:

“See, watching Anderson after what he did to Tito, Tito Ortiz, that’s a risky fight. I don’t think that would be necessarily a smart fight for Jake to take yet. But who knows? I don’t know. It’s fun to play around with.”

Watch Sean O’Malley address a possible Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight in the video below:

Several notable combat sports analysts – including UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping – have noted that Silva would be the ideal next opponent for ‘The Problem Child.’ Neither Silva nor Jake’s respective next opponents and comeback dates have been revealed as of yet.

Silva’s most recent combat sports contest was a first-round KO win in his pro boxing bout against Tito Ortiz earlier this year. Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s last fight was a sixth-round KO win against Tyron Woodley.

Anderson Silva on potential fights against Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Earlier this year, Anderson Silva expressed his respect for the Paul brothers. ‘The Spider’ alluded to the significant attention and newer audiences that they bring to the combat sports industry.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Silva also suggested that he could potentially have boxing matches against Jake Paul and/or Logan Paul in the future. Upon being asked about possibly fighting them, Silva said:

“Everything is possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good work in this new entertaining show. We'll see. Everything is possible. I respect both. [Jake] is doing good, working hard. So, we'll see, maybe this is possible too.” Silva added, “My goal is my last fight is 49 [years old]. 49, I'm done. Probably, I'm done. That is my goal. Fight 3 more years and done. 49. That's the number. Maybe I can fight more, but right now my goal is when I turn 49, I stop fighting.”

Jake Paul, on his part, hasn’t expressed much interest in fighting Anderson Silva. Paul has instead called out current UFC megastars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, daring them to fight him in the boxing ring.

Watch Jake Paul call out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in his post-fight interview following his win over Tyron Woodley:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by C. Naik