"Jake Paul likes to fight people past their sell-by date" - Michael Bisping would like to see Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul

Michael Bisping wants to see Jake Paul face Anderson Silva in his next fight. 'The Count' claimed that Paul likes to go up against fighters who are seemingly past their prime and Silva somewhat fits the bill.

Having said that, Bisping also pointed out that 'The Spider' has performed brilliantly inside the boxing ring since parting ways with the UFC.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Anderson Silva opens as early favorite to be Jake Paul’s next opponent mmafighting.com/2021/12/20/228… Anderson Silva opens as early favorite to be Jake Paul’s next opponent mmafighting.com/2021/12/20/228… https://t.co/6uKkYt3zVe

Despite being in impressive form lately, Bisping claims Anderson Silva is past his prime as a fighter and it would make for an intriguing matchup if Jake Paul fights him next.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Bisping stated the following:

"Jake Paul likes to fight people past their sell-by date. Anderson Silva is past his sell-by date but Anderson Silva is still beating people in style. Look what he did to bloody Tito Ortiz, a one-shot knockout, unbelievable. Beautiful work...He's still fast, he's still got it but he's not in his prime. That would fit the narrative that Jake Paul likes but Jake Paul isn't calling him out."

Check out the video below:

Jake Paul is currently 5-0 as a pro-boxer and has four knockout wins under his belt already. Anderson Silva, on the other hand, is 3-1 as a pro-boxer and is on a three-fight win streak inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious if Paul and Silva end up exchanging leather down the line.

Michael Bisping lauds Jake Paul for introducing younger fans to the sport of boxing

Michael Bisping praised Jake Paul for his recent performances but also said that he wishes to watch him fight someone who isn't 'washed up' yet.

He also credited Paul for bringing new fans to the sport of boxing. Bisping revealed he was present at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio to watch Paul's first fight with Tyron Woodley and saw a number of young fans present to witness 'The Problem Child' in action:

"Listen, I'm not here to hate on him. Fair play to him, he's making money, lots of it and he's bringing a lot of new fans to the sport of boxing. That fight in Cleveland against Tyron Woodley one, I was there and the whole demographic, all the people there were very young. [For] A lot of those people [it] probably was the first ever boxing fight they've been to. He's doing great things in that regard. I just want to see him fight someone in his prime, someone not washed up, someone that's not a has been. Someone that's got it," Bisping said.

