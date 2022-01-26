"Just for fun"- Mike Tyson discusses whether or not he'll fight again

Mike Tyson has claimed that he probably won't step inside the squared circle ever again.

Tyson's last appearance inside the boxing ring came against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match which ended in a draw back in November 2020. Since his last appearance, there has been constant conversation revolving around 'Iron Mike' fighting again.

However, Mike Tyson isn't too keen on returning. While addressing the situation in a recent episode of The Full Send Podcast, Tyson claimed that he returned to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. "just for fun" and people have taken the fun out of it. He said:

"Guys want to fight me for $100 million bucks, I don't think I'll ever do stuff like that anymore. I wanted to do it the first time just for fun, just to have fun and then some people took it to another level and made it financial and then the fun went out of it."

Watch the full episode of The Full Send Podcast below:

It's safe to say 'Iron Mike' isn't currently planning on returning to the boxing ring again. However, if Tyson changes his mind and gets back in the ring someday, it will certainly be a sight to behold.

Mike Tyson was rumored to fight Jake Paul

Reports of a potential bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson stormed the internet recently. It was suggested that Paul and Tyson had agreed to a $40 million mega-bout to happen sometime later this year.

However, there is no truth to that report. Tyson himself shut down all rumors of a possible bout against 'The Problem Child'. 'Iron Mike' shrugged them off with a tweet claiming he wasn't aware of any such matchup.

He also claimed that he recently met Paul at St. Barts, a tropical island in the Caribbean, and 'The Problem Child' did not mention anything about it either. 'Iron Mike' said:

"This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it."

Also Read Article Continues below

It is worth noting that the two share a good friendship in real life, possibly making a fight between the two even less likely.

Edited by John Cunningham