"You can't mess with Mike"- Tyson Fury gives his opinion on Mike Tyson's recent airplane scuffle

Tyson Fury has commented on Mike Tyson's recent airplane scuffle with a fellow passenger.

'Iron Mike' has been all over the news in the past few days after being involved in a physical altercation with a man who was harassing him. A passenger sitting right behind him on the flight harassed Tyson and allegedly threw a water bottler at 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. The boxing legend had enough and eventually started to attack the man with a flurry of punches.

Many have already shared their opinions on the incident and the current heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has also shared his thoughts on the same. During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"Mike Tyson's a real OG and you can't mess with Mike because you just don't know what he's going to do but all the people, all the fun police like you just said before, they'll all be on Mike to get him canceled as well. But how can you go around prodding a lion with a stick, how long can you prod a guy for before he does something about it?"

Teddy Atlas was not a fan of Tyson Fury's entrance against Dillian Whyte

'The Gypsy King' fought Dillian Whyte this past weekend in front of 94,000 fans at a packed Wembley Stadium. The fight was pure dominance from the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion as he went on to knockout 'The Body Snatcher' late in the sixth round.

Prior to the bout, Fury made an electrifying and grandeous entrance as the benefits of fighting in the stadium were utilized to the fullest. However, it looks like Teddy Atlas wasn't impressed with his entrance. During a recent episode of his THE FIGHT podcast, the legendary boxing trainer said:

I'm not saying it was a variable or an X-factor in the fight, but that elaborate ring walk. It was well produced, it was definitely a good promotional tool when you have that kind of crowd that is on your side. When you have the right crowd, and you put on that kind of ring entrance, but what about the guy waiting in the ring? That's not good. It is not good to have a fighter waiting in the ring. It's not an excuse why he lost the fight, but it wasn't helpful."

