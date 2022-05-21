Watch: Mike Tyson details how he got away with drug use while on probation 

On a recent episode of Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world shared how he used to pass drug tests. Tyson explained:

"I remember I was on probation, and I couldn't stop smoking, so you have to drink all this sh*t. It's this thing that you drink and it purified your body. It was like a blowout!"

Being out of prison on probation meant having to pass drug tests to keep him from returning behind bars to serve his full sentence. The price of keeping his freedom but still wanting to smoke meant having to drink an awful fluid to clear out any trace of the drug in his system.

Tyson explained that the concotion would make him so sick that it would cause him to need to pull over onto the side of the road to use the bathroom, no matter where he was or who was watching. He joked that people would recognize his backside:

"I think I know that a**!"

Mike Tyson now has a business selling marijuana in all its forms, called Tyson 2.0. He recently posted this on his business' Instagram profile:

Watch the full podcast episode here:

Mike Tyson legal trouble

Mike Tyson

Tyson is no stranger to trouble. From early life in a reformatory school to biting Evander Holyfield's ear off, to spending time in prison, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' often lives up to his name.

Tyson was recently in legal trouble for punching an airplane passenger for harassing him and getting into his personal space in April 2022. The incident was videotaped by other passengers and went viral, leaving fans wondering how this would impact Tyson from a legal standpoint.

It has been revealed that 'Iron' Mike will not be facing any criminal charges for the assault. According to the San Mateo County Discrict Attorney's Office, the case did not belong in criminal court due to the circumstances leading up to the assault.

It was stated by other passengers that the man had been tossing waterbottles at Tyson and antagonizing him.

Despite being retired, Tyson reminded everyone why he was once the most feared boxer in history.

He recently shared this old video of him shadowboxing:

Edited by Akshay Saraswat