Mike Tyson responds to claim he would intervene in Russia-Ukraine war

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently spoke with controversial American radio personality Alex Joneson on the possibility of him intervening to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They both discussed a wide range of topics, and while indulging in "magic tobacco", Jones asked Tyson if he would be willing to take a page out of Dennis Rodman's playbook and possibly make peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Below is footage of the interview with Tyson, courtesy of Twitter:

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Alex Jones just interviewed Mike Tyson while sharing some of Mike’s “magic tobacco.” Alex asks Mike if he can be like Dennis Rodman going to N.Korea and consider going to Russia to mediate an end to the war. Mike then tells a story about a hawk and a pigeon. Alex Jones just interviewed Mike Tyson while sharing some of Mike’s “magic tobacco.” Alex asks Mike if he can be like Dennis Rodman going to N.Korea and consider going to Russia to mediate an end to the war. Mike then tells a story about a hawk and a pigeon. https://t.co/vyw3RxCg7A

During the heat of the conflict between North Korea and the United States, Rodman met with Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Jones believes that the infamous act is what caused the tension between the two countries to dwindle.

Although Tyson is undoutedly one of the best and most feared boxers to ever do so, he tends to keep his distance from political speech on his own podcast Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson. So when asked if he could meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky, his response was more neutral than opposing.

Story continues below ad

In statements transcribed by Mirror, Tyson explained to Jones:

“I'm going to to look at it like this. People aren’t going to like this. Sometimes I see a hawk and it grabs a robin. And I can stop him from killing that bird but once I stop him from killing that bird, he dies, his baby dies, who am I saving, how am I right?

He also added:

“That’s what I tell my kids, how are you right if you save that bird right now? Now the hawk is going to die, his baby’s gonna die, something’s going to die."

Tyson appears to have no plans to speak with either European political leader. As of now, he is focused on other matters, such as a return to the boxing ring with Jake Paul as his potential opponent.

Story continues below ad

Mike Tyson not charged for plane altercation in April

Back in April, a video surfaced of Mike Tyson punching a passenger who was harassing him on a JetBlue flight.

The 55-year-old boxing legend appeared to be minding his on business on the flight when the drunk passenger incessantly spoke to him and then threw a water bottle at him. Reportedly, other passengers witnessed the drunken man at the airport bar being loud and disruptive as well. Tyson was then seen getting out of his seat and blasted the man with punches, leaving him a bit bloodied. Subsequently, Tyson was not charged, as both men requested not to press charges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far