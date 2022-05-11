Mike Tyson to not face charges over airplane altercation 

Mike Tyson will not be charged for his viral airplane altercation that happened in April.

Last month, 'Iron Mike' was filmed getting harassed by a man on a JetBlue flight. In response, the former heavyweight champion landed a barrage of punches which led to his harasser being bloodied. In the aftermath, it wasn't known if Tyson would be charged for the attack.

In the days following the events, it emerged that the harasser had a lengthy criminal record. That, along with videos showing the leadup to the punches, led many to believe that the former champion wouldn't be charged. It has now been confirmed that he won't be.

As first reported by TMZ Sports, the 55-year-old won't be charged for the airplane attack. The San Mateo County district attorney was quoted by the publication as confirming the same. The attorney confirmed that both men requested that charges not be levied against the boxing legend.

Explaining why Tyson won't be charged, the district attorney said:

"The conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson."

See TMZ Sports' post about Mike Tyson not being charged below:

Mike Tyson discusses why he was flying JetBlue during the altercation

Mike Tyson has revealed exactly why he was flying on a public plane to begin with.

Following the plane altercation, many wondered why 'Iron Mike' was flying on a JetBlue flight. Given his wealth and previous incidents involving fans, it was questioned why Tyson wasn't flying private to begin with. He's now explaining why he was on JetBlue.

The 55-year-old discussed the situation on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher. Upon being asked why exactly he was on the flight instead of flying private, he explained that his wife has always told him the same thing. However, Tyson stated that he just enjoys flying JetBlue.

Discussing the situation, he said:

"I love JetBlue. I don't know why, it's got the television. I just love JetBlue, I don't fly anything else. My wife always wants me in a private plane, she always says, 'Why don't you just [fly private].' She can't fathom it."

Watch Mike Tyson on the Club Random podcast below:

