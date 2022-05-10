Mike Tyson reveals why he was flying on Jetblue where the fan altercation happened

Mike Tyson recently discussed why he was on a JetBlue plane when he got into an argument with a fellow passenger in April.

'Iron Mike' was involved in an altercation last month while flying. Several videos in the aftermath of the incident have shown the passenger harassing him in the lead-up to the former heavyweight champion punching him in the face. As of now, Tyson hasn't been charged for the incident.

Many wondered why exactly the 55-year-old was on the flight to begin with. Some critics of Tyson have stated that he should have flown on a private plane as to avoid this sort of situation to begin with. The former heavyweight champion has now discussed why he was on the flight.

Tyson opened up about the situation on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher. The 55-year-old revealed that his wife has repeatedly pleaded with him to fly on private plans, however, he likes JetBlue. Tyson said:

"I love JetBlue. I don't know why, it's got the television. I just love JetBlue, I don't fly anything else. My wife always wants me in a private plane, she always says, 'Why don't you just [fly private]'. She can't fathom it."

Watch Mike Tyson talk with Bill Maher below:

Henry Cejudo discusses Mike Tyson plane altercation

Henry Cejudo has given his take on his friend Mike Tyson's fight on a plane.

'Triple C' and 'Iron Mike' have formed an unlikely friendship over the last few years. The two have trained together, and Cejudo has served as a co-host on Tyson's Hotboxin podcast on several occasions.

With that in mind, the former UFC champion has given his side of Tyson's plane altercation. While the 55-year-old has mostly been silent on the actual incident itself, he's been defended by several prominent boxers and MMA fighters.

Henry Cejudo can now be added to those who have sided with Tyson. On the Triple C and Schmo show, the 35-year-old said:

"He [Tyson's manager] was with him [Tyson]. He was the one that was blocking Mike from hitting the dude. He said Mike Tyson just had enough. He [the passenger] pitched a water bottle over... full of water, so once he saw that, he said Mike got up. He said that he [Tyson] freaking prbably hit him with 30 combinations before they actually started filming. So, don't cross uncle Mike, doesn't matter who you are, where it's at, he will stick you in front of the world and that's exactly what happened."

Watch Cejudo discuss Tyson below:

Edited by Aditya Singh