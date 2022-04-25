"Tyson just had enough"- Henry Cejudo gives his take on the Mike Tyson airplane incident

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Mike Tyson.

In the latest episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, 'The Messenger' shared his thoughts on the 55-year-old's recent physical altercation with a passenger on an airplane.

Cejudo shared a conversation he had with Tyson's manager, who gave 'The Messenger' details as to what exactly went down on the grounded JetBlue aircraft.

"He [Tyson's manager] was with him [Tyson]. He was the one that was blocking Mike from hitting the dude. He said Mike Tyson just had enough. He [the passenger] pitched a water bottle over... full of water, so once he saw that, he said Mike got up. He said that he [Tyson] freaking prbably hit him with 30 combinations before they actually started filming. So, don't cross uncle Mike, doesn't matter who you are, where it's at, he will stick you in front of the world and that's exactly what happened."

Catch the full episode below:

Cejudo is good friends with Tyson and has made several appearances on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast as well.

The former flyweight and bantamweight champion recently uploaded a video that shows him practicing his boxing skills under the guidance of 'Iron Mike'. Perhaps Cejudo will return to the octagon with a newfound striking game later this year.

Joe Rogan weighs in on the Mike Tyson altercation

Tyson was on a plane destined for Florida when a passenger sitting in the seat behind him allegedly started harassing the former boxing champion. 'Iron Mike' lost his temper and attacked the passenger, throwing multiple punches at him.

A video of the altercation went viral on the internet and has split opinion.

UFC commentator, comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has also given his take on the the incident.

According to Rogan, the former boxing champion was not in the wrong and the man on the receiving end of the beating had it coming to him. During an episode of JRE, Rogan said:

"That dude was a douchebag and he was annoying one of the baddest motherf***ers that's walked the face of the Earth. That's so dumb. That's not even kicking a beehive. It's headbutting a beehive."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about the Tyson controversy below:

