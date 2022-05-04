Mike Tyson figures in another heated fan encounter as a woman tries to shove finger up his nose

Mike Tyson found himself in the middle of another heated fan encounter in Las Vegas weeks after he was filmed punching an overly excited fan.

In a video posted on YouTube by FightHype.com, ’Iron Mike' was seen taking photos with fans when a woman behind him suddenly tried to stick her fingers in the boxer’s nose.

Tyson, showing he still has the instincts and reflexes, was able to swerve in time to avoid the woman’s hand. He immediately turned around to confront the woman who instantly apologized for her actions. Tyson’s security then escorted him away from the crowd.

The 55-year-old Hall of Famer was in Las Vegas to attend events ahead of Shakur Stevenson’s unanimous decision win over Oscar Valdez at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Moments prior to the incident, Tyson reunited with fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. The two faced each other in an exhibition match in November 2020 which ended in a controversial split draw decision.

Watch FightHype.com’s video of the incident:

Tyson recently garnered headlines when he was filmed punching a fan aboard a Florida-bound plane. The fan, identified as Melvin Townsend III, reportedly provoked ‘Iron Mike’ and even threw a water bottle at the boxing legend.

Is Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight happening?

Since returning to the ring with Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match, Mike Tyson has remained open to fighting again.

He recently dared YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul to a bout in an attempt to break the pay-per-view boxing record. The 2015 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao currently holds the boxing pay-per-view record of 4.4 million purchases.

Paul, 25, has reportedly accepted Tyson's challenge. In an interview with Boxing Social, 'The Problem Child' said:

“Mike Tyson like you said on the podcast, if you're watching this, let's make the fight happen.”

Check out Jake Paul's interview with Boxing Social:

‘The Problem Child’ currently has a 5-0 win-loss record in his budding boxing career. Meanwhile, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has won 50 fights, 44 of which were by knockouts.

Despite all the talk and attention that the possible exhibition match between Tyson and Paul is getting, nothing has materialized as of this writing. Paul has already announced that he will return to the ring on August 13th against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Edited by C. Naik