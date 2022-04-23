"Threw a water bottle"- Mike Tyson's representatives reveal the real reason behind the airplane scuffle

Mike Tyson has been all over the headlines over the past few days because of a physical altercation that took place between him and a passenger on an airplane. 'Iron Mike' was continuously harassed by a passenger sitting right behind him and as one would've guessed, Tyson eventually lost his cool and started to viciously punch the man.

Watch the video of Tyson's altercation below:

The aftermath of 'Iron Mike' losing his cool can be seen towards the end of the video as the victim of Tyson's assault was visibly bloodied and upset at what just happened.

While it is known that the man was verbally harassing Tyson, representatives for 'Iron Mike' have now revealed that the man even threw a bottle at 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'. In a statement released by TMZ Sports, the representatives said:

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

Ryan Garcia and Jake Paul defend Mike Tyson for his actions

Ever since Tyson's altercation on the flight was brought to the forefront, many have shed their opinions on the incident. While some believe that 'Iron Mike' overreacted or could've even ignored the man, people like Jake Paul and Ryan Garcia have come forward to support the 55-year-old for his actions.

Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to extend his support for Tyson and suggested that the people on the flight should've asked the man to stop harassing 'Iron Mike'. He posted:

"Mike Tyson who is a legend and An Icon was being super harassed on a plane and no one told that man to relax and leave Mike alone, obviously It not cool to punch someone but really someone should have stepped in for Mike. LOVE YOU MIKE!"

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Mike Tyson who is a legend and An Icon was being super harassed on a plane and no one told that man to relax and leave Mike alone, obviously It not cool to punch someone but really someone should have stepped in for Mike. LOVE YOU MIKE! Mike Tyson who is a legend and An Icon was being super harassed on a plane and no one told that man to relax and leave Mike alone, obviously It not cool to punch someone but really someone should have stepped in for Mike. LOVE YOU MIKE!

On the flipside, Jake Paul also took to Twitter to suggest that anyone who's being heckled in public should be allowed to legally beat up the other person. He posted his feelings in the tweet below:

“If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was, you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s a**. This generation thinks they can get away with anything.”

Jake Paul @jakepaul If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s ass.



This generation thinks they can get away with anything. If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s ass. This generation thinks they can get away with anything.

Edited by Allan Mathew