Man assaulted by Mike Tyson on airplane reportedly refused to cooperate with police investigation

The San Francisco Police Department has now released a statement addressing Mike Tyson's recent in-flight skirmish with a fan. In the statement, officers assigned to the SFPD Airport Bureau reported that the victim, who sustained injuries, was uncooperative.

The incident took place on a Jet Blue flight coming from San Francisco to Florida. A video documenting part of the altercation has since gone viral. The footage captured a fan seated behind Tyson, interacting with him from over the headrest for quite some time.

However, things soon turned violent. Per a statement from Tyson's representatives to USA Today Sports, 'Iron' raised his hands only after the fan threw a water bottle at him while he was seated in his designated seat.

According to the officers' accounts, the subjects were detained and questioned regarding their involvement in the incident. However, the fan who sustained some minor injuries was rather uncooperative.

The subjects were released soon thereafter. However, as far as law enforcement authorities are concerned, the investigation is far from over.

“Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation. Both subjects were released … pending further investigation."

Ryan Garcia defends Mike Tyson on social media

After news of Mike Tyson's altercation broke, fans, fighters and combat sports professionals took to social media to defend the former heavyweight champion. Interestingly, rising lightweight Ryan Garcia opined that Tyson was being harassed.

'King Ry' admitted that it was not acceptable to raise hands at someone. However, he argued that someone should have stepped up and controlled the situation before Tyson lost his cool due to the continued harassment.

"Mike Tyson who is a legend and An Icon was being super harassed on a plane and no one told that man to relax and leave Mike alone, obviously It not cool to punch someone but really someone should have stepped in for Mike. LOVE YOU MIKE!"

