"I'll beat their f***ing ass, I'm coming straight at 'em" - Mike Tyson on Jake and Logan Paul

Mike Tyson has reiterated that he has not heard anything about the rumored fight between him and Jake Paul. However, he issued a warning to both Jake and Logan Paul on his podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

In a conversation with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya, Tyson said:

"I'll beat their f***ing ass, I'm coming straight at 'em."

Jake Paul recently expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight for a bout with the boxing legend. However, Tyson also said that he believes that he could fight anybody, no matter their age, with a month of preparation:

"I'm not going to underestimate them either but I'm going to be in shape, that's the thing you've got to do is be in shape. I think 30 days of boxing I could fight anybody, 30 days of boxing every day."

Mike Tyson most recently stepped into the ring for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr., a former four-division world champion, in 2020. Though a bout between Tyson and Paul would be an exhibition, it is clear from his fight with Jones Jr. that the heavyweight still has dangerous speed and power.

Check out the full interview on Hotboxin' here:

Mike Tyson - The Legacy

Mike Tyson turned professional in 1985 at the age of 18. In his first year as a professional, Tyson fought 15 times. He won his first 19 bouts by knockout, 12 of which came in the first round, and won his first world title at age 20. He still holds the record for being the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

Tyson retired from the ring in 2005 with a record of 50-6-0 with 44 knockouts. Half of his losses came in his last four bouts and two came at the hands of Evander Holyfield. From 1987-90, Tyson reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Tyson grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He was arrested nearly 40 times by the age of 13 and spent much of his youth in the incarceration system. In 1992, at the peak of his fame, the boxer was convicted of rape and imprisoned.

Since retirement, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has spoken about the mental illness, drug addiction, and anger that he suffered from during his career. He has even stated that he is scared of the person he was during his reign as heavyweight champion of the world in the past.

