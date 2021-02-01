What is UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's full name and what does it mean?

Israel Adesanya is one of the greatest fighters that the UFC has ever seen. His unique style inside the Octagon coupled with his unbeaten 20-0-0 record makes the Middleweight champion a dangerous and exciting fighter.

His full name is Israel Mobolaji Temitayo Odunayo Oluwafemi Owolabi Adesanya. The name consists of a string of names from the Yoruba language, prominent in South-Western Nigeria.

Israel Adesanya trained for MMA in New Zealand after he emigrated from Nigeria. However, he keeps his pride in being a Nigerian intact.

🇼🇸 ❌ 🇳🇬

A Samoan and a Nigerian walk into a bar...🥃 pic.twitter.com/7tLG6iWngm — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 30, 2021

Let us understand the name that gives 'The Last Stylebender' his identity, bit-by-bit.

Immediately following Israel is the name Mobolaji. Mobolaji translates to 'born with wealth' or 'born into wealth', where the meaning of 'wealth' is subject to the perspective of those viewing the word. It can be materialistic or spiritual.

Following Mobolaji is Temitayo. Temitayo is a unisexual name for a child. According to names.org, it means 'Mine is Joy'. It also implies that the child is good-looking and intelligent.

Next up is Odunayo, which roughly translates into 'Year of Joy' or 'Joyful Year'. Thereafter, Oluwafemi means 'God Loves Me'. Owolabi implies that the bearers of the child were granted wealth from the almighty in the form of the child. Lastly, Adesanya is a Yoruban-language surname.

Hence, Israel Adesanya's name roughly means that he is a handsome and intelligent person who brought wealth to his family by being born, is a reason for joy, and is loved by God.

Adesanya will next face Jan Blachowicz for the LHW title at UFC 259 on March 6.

What does Israel Adesanya's fighter-name mean?

Israel Adesanya has quite a unique fighter-name, i.e., 'The Last Stylebender'.

The reason behind the name is linked to Adesanya's love for anime. The Middleweight champion is a huge fan of the world of anime and draws references to the same even inside the Octagon (celebrations). Therefore, it is no surprise that he derives his fighter-name from one of the most famous anime shows.

Israel Adesanya revealed that the name 'The Last Stylebender' was derived from Avatar. Avatar is a story about a young child who named Aang, who is the last Avatar. Thus, he is the only one capable of controlling all elements: air, water, fire and land. Aang is originally an 'air-bender'.

Israel Adesanya said that he relates with the character of Aang. Moreover, he explained that he would like to master the amalgamation of all mixed martial arts and styles to rise above all his opponents, just like Aang masters all elements.

In fact, Israel Adesanya even uses the hashtags #Avatar and #aang in his Tweets.