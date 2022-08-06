"I'll never forget what he did for me" - Mike Tyson thanks Dana White for not promoting Hulu's "slave master take over story"

Boxing legend Mike Tyson took to social media yesterday to thank Dana White for 'honoring' their friendship and refusing to work with Hulu.

As per Tyson's latest social media post, the UFC president was offered millions by Hulu to promote his biopic that Hulu made without any official collaboration with him.

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Dana White acknowledged Tyson's sentiments with a short comment on Tyson's post:

Dana White's comment under Mike Tyson's post

Tyson previously slammed Hulu's retelling of his life story in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, where he called it a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation" and blamed the platform's "corporate greed" for the decision. He also pointed out the irony of the show being announced during Black History Month.

"Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days."

Tyson is involved in another TV project based on his life starring Jamie Foxx.

Hulu's eight-episode miniseries titled Mike will premiere on August 25. I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers created the series, with Karin Gist serving as a showrunner and executive producer. The show will feature Trevante Rhodes of Moonlight fame in the titular role.

Here's the trailer:

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: "Mike," starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson is set to launch on Hulu on Aug. 25. Here's the trailer: https://t.co/PniNBa6gqf

Dana White's hilarious reaction to Mike Tyson's plane altercation

A few weeks back, Mike Tyson found himself at the center of controversy after a video of him punching a man on a plane went viral. The man, later revealed to be named Melvin Townsend III, was allegedly harassing the former boxing champion and paid the price for it by taking Tyson's punches.

The combat sports community was divided in reaction. While one half stated that violence was never warranted, the other half believed Townsend III had it coming.

Dana White took Tyson's side and posted an old clip of himself getting pranked by the boxer to hilariously prove his point.

danawhite @danawhite Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane. Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane. https://t.co/gJFoKOtmkO

According to TMZ Sports, the publication that first broke the news, Townsend III "was extremely intoxicated ... and wouldn't stop provoking the boxer in his seat." Tyson's spokesperson later claimed that the harrassor threw a water bottle before the physical altercation began.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far