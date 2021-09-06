What is the latest update on Mike Tyson's biopic starring Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx is set to portray Mike Tyson in a limited series called 'Tyson'. Previously, the biopic on the former heavyweight champion was titled 'Finding Mike', which was also expected to be a full-length feature film.

While Foxx and Tyson haven't yet elaborated on the potential release date of the mini-series, Screenrant has reported that it will not be available for streaming until 2022.

Initially, Martin Scorsese was slated to direct the biopic. The 78-year-old will now serve as an executive producer. The new director, Antoine Fuqua, will also executive produce 'Tyson'. Fuqua is best known for directing movies such as 'Training Day' (2001), 'The Equalizer' (2014) and 'Southpaw' (2015).

The first episode of the mini-series was written by Colin Preston, who continues to work on the screenplay of the remaining episodes. There hasn't yet been an announcement on which platform will carry the show.

In February this year, Hulu announced they would come up with a series based on Mike Tyson's life for which the American streaming giant received a ton of flak from the legendary boxer.

Tyson noted it was "unfortunate" how Hulu moved forward with their plans of making a biopic on him without any compensation, according to a report from Variety.

Mike Tyson's biopic is long in the making

Jamie Fox has been teasing a Mike Tyson biopic since 2015. It was only last year when the Django Unchained actor confirmed that the project had finally picked up the pace. Foxx also underwent a transformation to portray the role of 'Iron Mike'.

Announcing that the filming of his biopic is set to begin, Mike Tyson wrote on Instagram:

"I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time. With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."

The 55-year-old boxer is now participating in exhibition matches. His fight with Roy Jones Jr. in December 2020 resulted in a draw.

