Watch: Dana White shows "how you stay alive" in a Mike Tyson confrontation trolling man who got beat up

Dana White chimed in on the Mike Tyson plane altercation by posting a hilarious video on social media.

Tyson recently found himself at the center of controversy after a viral video of the boxing legend made the rounds on social media. In the video, 'Iron' Mike is seen repeatedly throwing punches at a man who allegedly vexed him during the flight.

The UFC president posted an old clip of himself getting pranked by Tyson on a plane. In it, the former Heavyweight World Champion forcibly took White's seat, while the terrified promoter had no choice but to give in. The post came with the caption:

"Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane."

Check out Dana White's tweet below:

danawhite @danawhite Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane.

TMZ Sports first broke the news about the incident. According to the publication, the man, who was seated behind Tyson, "was extremely intoxicated ... and wouldn't stop provoking the boxer in his seat."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Tyson claimed that the passenger harassed the boxer and threw a water bottle at him before a physical altercation ensued.

The spokesperson told ESPN:

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

Watch Mike Tyson's viral clip below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

This guy wins the award for most annoying passenger on a flight for Mike Tyson to do this!

San Francisco police to investigate Mike Tyson plane incident

Following the altercation, San Francisco police officers have detained Mike Tyson and the passenger he beat up. A statement issued by the SFPD Airport Bureau read:

"On Wednesday April 20, 2022, at approximately 10:06 p.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to the SFPD Airport Bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport. Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation. Both subjects were released … pending further investigation."

The man in question was reportedly treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene, but "refused to cooperate further with the police investigation."

