Is Jamie Foxx removed from the unreleased Mike Tyson-based documentary?

Jamie Foxx is still expected to star as Mike Tyson in an upcoming limited series.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most beloved boxers of all time, as his life story was like no other. The legend became heavyweight champion at just 20 years old, and scored incredible knockouts over names such as Michael Spinks and Larry Holmes.

However, his fall was as publicized as his rise. Tyson began to let fame go to his head as he struggled with substance abuse and the loss of his love of boxing. He would eventually go broke. In recent years, Tyson has turned his life around and even had an incredible return to the ring in 2020.

Mike Tyson's life could be turned into a movie, and that is currently the expectation. In 2015, a film was announced that was supposed to be directed by Martin Scorsese and star Jamie Foxx as the former heavyweight boxer.

However, the film then went into development hell until 2020. There, Foxx began preparing for the role and bulking up. The following year, it was announced that Scorsese was shifting to a production role, and it would be turned into a limited series.

As of now, the series doesn't have a release date. Many fans have also been mixing up the unauthorized Hulu limited series with the one starring Foxx. However, the two projects have no relation, as Tyson bashed the Hulu show upon release.

Is Mike Tyson suing Hulu?

Currently, Mike Tyson hasn't begun suing Hulu. However, that could change.

With the hype swirling around the Jamie Foxx limited series, it seems that Hulu decided that they wanted some action of their own. Earlier this year, the streaming service announced a limited series about the former champion.

The announcement confused fans, as the project didn't star Foxx as expected. Not long after the announcement, Tyson clarified that this television show has no connection to the other series, and that he's not signed off on the Hulu show.

The 56-year-old isn't even being paid for the project, despite the show being based on him. Tyson has spent the last few months bashing the Hulu show, even pleading with fans not to watch it and support him instead.

Names such as Nate Diaz and Dana White have since come to his defense and bashed the program as well. As of now, the show is still on the streaming service, but Tyson has threatened legal action for that not to be the case.

