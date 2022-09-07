VIDEO: YouTuber with 2 million subscribers gives honest opinion on Mike Tyson bashing HULU for the new series 'MIKE' 

Mike Tyson has received support from the American YouTuber Tyrone Magnus.

'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest boxers to ever exist. His legendary status comes from him capturing the heavyweight title at just 20-years-old. His ferocious knockout of Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks were the talk of the town in the 80s.

Tyson's tumultuous story could be made into a movie. The 56-year-old is currently working on a production of his life alongside famed actor Jamie Foxx, who will portray the heavyweight.

Jamie Foxx's hair-raising recital of the opening scene of Tyson's biopic:

To capitalize on the upcoming movie, the streaming service Hulu decided to make a series about Tyson's life. The heavyweight didn't sign off on the project and is receiving no money for the production that is about his life.

Tyson has threatened legal action against the streaming service and bashed them on social media. He's received support from names such as Nate Diaz, Dana White, and Henry Cejudo for his ongoing battle with Hulu.

Popular YouTuber Tyrone Magnus has now sounded-off on the matter. The content creator discussed the scandal on his channel, where he admitted that he loves Tyson, but also the show. He stated:

"That's my guy right there, you want to emulate [Tyson]. I will tell you this, I saw all three [episodes], and I'm torn. I love Mike Tyson, I really love Mike Tyson. But, you know, I'm like damn. They put out something he didn't want out there like that.

Magnus continued:

"But, I can't lie, the show is damn good... I don't understand how they can make a movie about you without your permission, that seems like you're asking for a lawsuit."

See his comments below:

Is Mike Tyson retired?

Lost in the madness of Mike Tyson's tug-of-war with Hulu is the fact that he retired once again.

'Iron Mike' came out of retirement in November 2020 to face Roy Jones Jr. on Triller pay-per-view. While the fight was ruled a draw, many praised Tyson for his great performance.

Following the exhibition matchup, Tyson confirmed that he would indeed fight again. He was then rumored to be up for matchups with both Logan and Jake Paul. However, neither fight came to fruition.

Now, they never will. In an interview with NewsMax, Tyson confirmed that he will never box again. He stated:

"The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I'll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over."

