"Sorry I didn't know" - YouTuber Jessie Woo apologizes after praising Trevante Rhodes' performance in Mike Tyson documentary for the boycott Hulu calls 

YouTuber Jessie Woo has apologized for praising Trevante Rhodes' performance as Mike Tyson.

The YouTuber was seemingly unaware of the current rift between Tyson and the streaming platform Hulu for making a show without his consent. Woo took to Twitter to praise Trevante Rhodes, who's playing the lead role in Mike and suggested that Rhodes played the role of 'Iron Mike' too well. She said:

"Trevante Rhodes is playing this Mike Tyson role a lil too well. I had to turn my captions on so I could understand what he’s saying at times"

#MikeOnHulu Trevante Rhodes is playing this Mike Tyson role a lil too well. I had to turn my captions on so I could understand what he’s saying at times Trevante Rhodes is playing this Mike Tyson role a lil too well. I had to turn my captions on so I could understand what he’s saying at times 😩#MikeOnHulu https://t.co/6kR5ql2rdi

However, fans were quick to make her aware of the current situation and Mike Tyson's disregard for Hulu for making and releasing the show without his consent. Shortly after, Jessie Woo apologized and suggested that she was unaware of this issue.

"Yup y’all just told me in this thread. Sorry, I didn’t know."

Mike Tyson slams Hulu for using his name

'Iron Mike' has denounced Hulu on various occasions for making Mike without his consent. Apart from not taking permission to proceed with the documentary, the show-makers haven't paid Tyson to use his name or image either.

This really enraged Tyson, who recently lambasted Hulu once again. During a recent interview with NewsMax, the former heavyweight champion called out Hulu for using his name to get free advertisements.

'Iron Mike' also spoke about how the platform tried to get UFC President Dana White on board to promote the documentary and stated:

"They lied on a few occasions, telling people it was my show so they could get free advertisements and use somebody's property. They also used the UFC to try to allow them to promote their movie, and Dana [White] said he's not with that at all, they're charlatans, and he didn't want nothing to do with them.”

Upon being asked if he would watch the show, the former heavyweight champion stated that he doesn't need anyone other than himself to show the world who he is:

“I know who I am. I don’t need somebody to show the world who I am.”

