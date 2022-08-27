Mike Tyson slams HULU once again after the release of 'MIKE'- 'They also used the UFC to try to promote' 

Mike Tyson once again lambasted Hulu after the release of a limited series depicting his life without his knowledge and consent. ‘Iron Mike’ also revealed that the streaming service hasn’t paid him any money for the series.

In an interview over Newsmax, the former heavyweight champion said:

"They lied on a few occasions, telling people it was my show so they could get free advertisements and use somebody's property. They also used the UFC to try to allow them to promote their movie, and Dana (White) said he's not with that at all, they're charlatans, and he didn't want nothing to do with them.”

When asked if he would watch the show, the legendary boxer said:

“I know who I am. I don’t need somebody to show the world who I am.”

Watch Mike Tyson’s full interview:

The legendary boxer has denounced the online streaming platform several times already, usually through his social media accounts where he issued harsh words directed at Hulu. He has also called on everyone to boycott Hulu for its allegedly underhanded tactics.

In one of his tweets, he said:

“Hey Hulu, I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block”

The series, entitled “Mike”, was released on August 25 and has a total of seven episodes. The trailer features different stages of Tyson's life; from his childhood days, to his rise to fame, and then his infamous fall from grace.

Watch the full trailer of “Mike”:

Mike Tyson updates fans on what’s keeping him busy these days

Mike Tyson also updated fans about the latest happenings in his life. He said on top of his widely successful cannabis business, he has movies coming out around the world, and new boxing merchandise.

Among the movies he mentioned is the Indian movie "Liger" where he reportedly has a cameo.

It is also reported that celebrated director Martin Scorsese will direct another project based on Tyson’s life and US actor Jamie Foxx will be playing the lead role.

In the same interview with Newsmax, Tyson said:

“I have a cannabis business, I sell at 24 states. It’s been very successful and I’ m looking forward to doing a lot of that. We’re doing some acting, we’ve got some movies coming out. One in India, Liger. We’ve got new boxing gears.”

