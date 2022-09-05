"Every time I see Mike Tyson, he's got his hand out asking for something"- Chael Sonnen talks about why Mike Tyson doesn't deserve to be paid by Hulu for show on his life

Chael Sonnen is showing no sympathy for Mike Tyson's feud with Hulu. He seems to believe that 'Iron' Mike doesn't deserve compensation for a documentary about his life without helping the production. The former UFC fighter recently posted a YouTube video chastising Tyson.

"You don't have to get in a ring ever. You don't have to be a champion ever. You do have to be a fighter for whatever that is. I don't care if you're fighting with addiction. I don't care if you have to fight to get out of bed in the morning cause you hate your job.

"I don't care if you're fighting with weight loss. You must get into the fight. Every time I see Mike Tyson, he's got his hand out asking for something."

The popular streaming platform recently released a documentary about Tyson's controversial life. 'Iron' then exploded on Twitter, criticizing Hulu for stealing his life story rights and making 'Mike' without paying him.

Combat sports fans quickly jumped to Tyson's aid, including Nate Diaz, who supported the former heavyweight champion on Twitter.

Tyson doesn't see it the same way, including several comparisons to Hulu treating him like a slave because of the situation. 'Iron' also thanked UFC President Dana White for choosing not to support the documentary, despite being offered money to promote it.

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like https://t.co/amk65CjtvJ

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Mike Tyson below:

Chael Sonnen claims Colby Covington is the clearest No. 1 contender in the UFC

Sonnen joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour at the end of August. The two former colleagues were discussing the complicated welterweight division now that Leon Edwards has changed everything. 'The American Gangster' showed support for Colby Covington by saying:

"Colby Covington is the clearest No. 1 contender that this sport has, but he doesn’t get to fight for the title... There is some stuff that has been wildly, I don’t want to say unfair, but very close to that for Colby Covington."

The UFC president, White, recently said that Covington is ready for a fight, and they are exploring options. Despite rumors about ongoing injuries from Jorge Masvidal, 'Chaos' might be coming back at the perfect time to go on a title run.

Watch Chael Sonnen on The MMA Hour below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat