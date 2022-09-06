Mike Tyson ends all chances of his boxing return even though $100 million is at stake - 'The Fun is over' 

Once again, Mike Tyson has confirmed that his boxing career is over.

The 56-year-old returned to the boxing ring in November 2020 on Triller pay-per-view. Tyson was booked for the headliner opposite fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition contest.

The fight was the former heavyweight champion's first since his defeat to Kevin McBride in 2005. However, it looked like he had barely missed a beat as he put on a show in the eight-round matchup that ended in a draw.

Following that, Tyson was once again the talk of the boxing world and teased that he would compete again. The former heavyweight champion has since been linked to possible matchups with Logan and Jake Paul.

However, those matchups haven't come to fruition and it seems that they never will. The 56-year-old recently sat down for an interview with NewsMax, where he discussed his unauthorized television series being made by Hulu.

During the discussion, Mike Tyson once again revealed that his boxing career is over, despite being offered upwards of one hundred million dollars. In the interview, he stated:

"The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I'll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over."

Watch some of Tyson's interview below:

Is Mike Tyson suing Hulu?

Mike Tyson is currently threatening legal action against the Hulu streaming service for making a TV show about his life.

The 56-year-old is currently producing a movie of his own about his life with famed actor Jamie Foxx, set for release in the coming years.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jamie Foxx is going to star in the Mike Tyson biopic. Here's Foxx describing the opening scene of the movie. 🥊

Jamie Foxx is going to star in the Mike Tyson biopic. Here's Foxx describing the opening scene of the movie. 🥊https://t.co/A69mR99cML

Earlier this summer, Hulu decided to make their own production of Tyson's life in the form of a limited series. The former boxer didn't sign off on the show and hasn't been paid any royalties for the product.

For that reason, the retired heavyweight champion has threatened legal action against the streaming service. As of now, it's not known if Tyson has sued Hulu. However, given his recent comments, it seems to be trending that way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12