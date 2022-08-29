How to watch Mike Tyson-based web series 'MIKE' on Hulu in India?

HULU’s latest depiction of Mike Tyson’s journey in their web series has grabbed widespread reaction. Tyson has accused the filmmakers of stealing his life story without paying him a single penny.

HULU has released two episodes so far in the United States and other countries. However, the streaming platform is unavailable in India where Disney+Hotstar is streaming the series. Indian users can subscribe to Disney+Hotstar with Rs.899/year for Super services and 1499/year or 299/month for premium services.

Watch the trailer for MIKE below:

UFC president Dana White, Nate Diaz, and several others have backed Tyson in this case, asking everyone to boycott the series named ‘MIKE’ on Hulu. However, Tyson’s life tale has always been eye-catching and is expected to get a lot of views in this latest series.

The heavyweight boxer previously came to the big screen in person for Indian audiences. He made a cameo appearance in a Bollywood movie named 'Liger'. Mike Tyson’s role created a lot of hype, but failed to get people’s appraisal. 'Liger' was released on August 25 and people didn’t welcome the film wholeheartedly. Moreover, several fans ridiculed Tyson’s cameo.

56-year-old Tyson could have another project done on him shortly. According to reports, award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will make a series on the former heavyweight champion, with Jamie Foxx playing the lead role. The release date of the project is yet to be announced. Until then, Trevante Rhodes has already embraced our screens as ’Iron Mike.'

'MIKE' lead actor Trevante Rhodes reached out to Mike Tyson amidst the HULU controversy

Mike Tyson has consistently slammed HULU for its approach to the 'MIKE' series. Meanwhile, Trevante Rhodes claims that he did his best to reach out to the heavyweight legend. Rhodes played Tyson’s most prominent part in the series and has garnered mixed reactions for his performance.

Per media reports, Rhodes talked about trying to connect with the former boxer, saying:

“I reached out. I tried to make some type of connection via Instagram, and it didn’t work. But, you know, you try.”

“I did my best… I’m sure I’ll see him, hopefully.”

It is unclear whether Mike Tyson will gain anything from his dissent over HULU. That said, he has several more ways and methods to bring in a lucrative sum of money.

