Watch: When Francis Ngannou created the world record for the hardest punch

Francis Ngannou's brute force has always been the center of attention in the UFC's heavyweight division. 11 of his 15 wins have come by the way of knockout, which is a clear indication of Ngannou's power.

'The Predator' is not only the hardest-hitting puncher in UFC, but in the entire world, according to the UFC Performance Institute.

In 2017, Francis Ngannou paid a visit to UFC Performance Institute where he created the world record for the hardest punch ever measured. The Cameroon-born fighter recorded a punch of 129,161 units, which surpassed the previous record held by kickboxer Tyrone Spong.

You can watch the video below:

Francis Ngannou scored an off-balance upper cut punch as well, which measured 122,000 units. His speed power was also measured at 51,064 foot pounds/per second - which is equivalent to horsepower of a small family car.

Ahead of his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, Dana White had said that Ngannou's strongest punch is more powerful than a "12 lb sledgehammer swung full force from overhead.

Francis Ngannou has won his last four fights via first-round TKO/KO

Francis Ngannou is on a four-fight win streak; he finished all four of his opponents via TKO/KO in the first round.

The Predator first knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the 45th second of their fight, and got back into the win column, as he was coming off two back-to-back losses at the hands of Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic.

Francis Ngannou was then pitted against the returning Cain Valesquez and knocked out the former champion in 25 seconds of the first round. He also defeated Junior dos Santos in his next fight via TKO in the opening frame. Jairzinho Rozenstruik was Ngannou's last opponent whom he knocked out in 20 seconds of the first round at UFC 249.

With four dominant victories over credible opponents, Francis Ngannou is set to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021. The two heavyweights first collided more than three years ago at UFC 220 which saw Miocic employ excellent head movement and wrestling skills to put away the danger that Ngannou possessed. Miocic won the fight via unanimous decision (50–44, 50–44, 50–44).

Run it back!@francis_ngannou is signed and sealed for #UFC260 👊 pic.twitter.com/66syUmrxwu — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 26, 2021

Stipe Miocic last fought Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 and successfully defended the heavyweight championship for the fourth time in his career. Many believe that Miocic will have a tough time surviving against Francis Ngannou, since he has improved massively in the past two years.