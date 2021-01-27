Francis Ngannou signs contract for a rematch against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260; proclaims himself as 'uncrowned champ'

The rematch between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic is official! These two gladiators are set to face each other in the main event at UFC 260.

Francis Ngannou posted a photo of himself, signing the contract for his next bout against Stipe Miocic, with the caption "#uncrowned champion". The two heavyweights will lock horns at UFC 260 which is scheduled for 27th March 2021.

Run it back!@francis_ngannou is signed and sealed for #UFC260 👊 pic.twitter.com/66syUmrxwu — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 26, 2021

Francis Ngannou is currently riding high on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. In his last appearance, Ngannou finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik inside 20 seconds of the very first round. This victory cleared the path for a title shot against Stipe Miocic.

Francis Ngannou in 2020:

1 fight

1 KO

20 seconds

Just a scary human



Ngannou is currently on a 4 fight win streak and waiting for his rematch with Stipe Miocic pic.twitter.com/wLG6KEFLDU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 29, 2020

Ngannou has had to wait patiently for his rematch with Miocic. However, UFC president Dana White made it clear after the Rozenstruick fight that Francis Ngannou will be considered the No.1 ranked conteder in the heavyweight division.

Will the second encounter between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic be any different from their initial meeting?

Francis Ngannou is known for possessing devastating knockout power in his fists. He has finished his last four opponents in the very first round. The Predator's resume is full of such stellar knockouts.

However, in his first fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, Francis Ngannou could not capitalize on his one punch knockout ability. Ngannou threw haymakers in hopes of catching Miocic clean in the very first round. Instead, Stipe Miocic managed to out-wrestle Francis Ngannou.

As the rounds proceeded further, it was apparent that Ngannou gassed out as he was repeatedly taken down by Miocic.

For their rematch, Francis Ngannou claims to have enhanced his ground game and believes that he can defend the takedowns.

Oddsmakers cited the knockout power of Francis Ngannou to be the weapon that would dethrone Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. However, the Ohio native bucked all the odds and proved that he cannot be overlooked.

Will Ngannou avenge his loss against the champion or will Miocic agains impose his will on the Predator?

All these questions will be answered come March 27.